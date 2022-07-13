BOISE, Idaho — The Good Samaritan Home has sat on W State St for the last 80 years. It's an affordable housing concept centered around meeting people where they are, providing support services and community.

"It's changed my life," James Copell, a Good Samaritan Home resident, said.

He's an artist, a cancer survivor and a marine corp veteran. He's not from the treasure valley.

"After the marine corp. I hitchhiked and worked construction for 40 years," Copell said.

But he landed in Boise after being referred to the local VA. Now, he's called 3501 W State St. home for the last twelve years.

"This place has everything you need," Copell said.

It's an affordable housing facility for those on a fixed or low income, a similar concept to housing first facilities like New Path.

What makes them different though, is additional services and a focus on community.

"We also provide three meals a day and housekeeping services and all utilities are included," said Danielle Sanders. the Executive Director of Good Samaritan Home.

Their capacity right now is 45 residents, but the need is growing.

Good samaritan home has more than 100 people on its waitlist, so they're working to grow too, with a plan in its early stages for a new building that would house about 120 people.

The growing need for affordable housing isn't the only challenge right now, with rising inflation and labor shortages impacting just about every industry.

"I think it's a lot of community helping community that has allowed us to maintain our operations," Sanders said.

A partnership with meals on wheels, for example, has helped compensate for a decrease in volunteers throughout the pandemic.

Good Samaritan Home doesn't receive federal funding, so they rely on community grants and donations.

In the next few months, they hope to announce plans to expand and to start fundraising to make it all possible.