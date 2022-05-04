City of Boise to start new affordable housing program, including tiny homes and mother-in-law suites

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is looking into affordable housing options. At a city council meeting Tuesday, a new partnership with nonprofit, LEAP Housing was approved.

LEAP Housing will partner with the City of Boise for two pilot programs. The programs would provide incentives for moveable tiny homes, and mother-in-law suites (ADUs.)

Right now, Boise City Code does not allow for moveable tiny homes. However, the pilot program will allow them on five-to-six parcels of public or private land. As for ADUs, the program will help residents who want to build and rent out a unit at an affordable rate for 10 years. The city will help homeowners with permitting, an exemption for city impact fees, and homeowners will receive support from LEAP housing on managing the property.

“The innovative programs will provide the opportunity for people to work together with the City of Boise and LEAP Housing on bringing viable, affordable housing to market for our fellow Boiseans," said Mayor McLean.

Those interested in participating in the pilot programs are encouraged to complete an intake form on the LEAP housing website.