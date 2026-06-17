Gold Run Fire in Shoshone County burns 50 acres, prompts evacuations

SHOSHONE COUNTY — The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders in response to the Gold Run Fire burning between Elizabeth Park and Big Creek, south of I-90.

There is currently 0% containment reported.

Idaho Department of Lands said the fire started at 3 p.m. Tuesday and is estimated at 50 acres. Officials note windy conditions in the area and confirm that homes and buildings are threatened.

Evacuation orders are in place for the Big Creek and Elizabeth Park area, and are expected to remain in place for the next 24 hours.

"Residents in these evacuation areas should leave immediately and comply with evacuation instructions from law enforcement," SCSO said.

SCSO officials released that Real Life Church in Pinehurst is open and available as a shelter for those affected by the evacuation orders. The church has a field behind it that officials say can be used to shelter horses and large animals.

One neighbor reached out to Idaho News 6, saying that while traveling on I-90 at around 3:30 p.m., he witnessed a transformer blow, shooting sparks and flames. Shortly after, he said, fire crews raced towards the scene.

Fire officials have not yet released the cause of the fire.

Kyle Jennings

IDL says that there are approximately 60 personnel assigned to the fire, including nine engines, one crew and a helicopter. Additional resources have been ordered, IDL said.

Police add that Meto Towing in Smelterville is available for residents who need a place to store trailers, RVs or other large vehicles.

The public is asked to avoid traveling through the evacuation areas to keep roadways clear for emergency personnel.

The Gold Run Fire is under IDL's Protection, officials say. The U.S. Forest Service, Silver Valley Fire Rescue and the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the response.

This is a developing story.