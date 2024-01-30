'Go ahead, shoot me': Wife and son of former New Plymouth Mayor, Rick York, testify in preliminary hearing

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — "I love my dad, don't get that wrong," said Jacob York, son of Rick York.

In a preliminary court hearing Tuesday morning, prosecutors called the wife and son of Former New Plymouth Mayor Rick York and Payette County deputies to the witness stand.

Under oath, the prosecution and defense asked witnesses to recount the Nov. 2 incident, as well as what may have led to the dispute.

Rick York was in his reelection campaign for mayor when he allegedly shot his son, Jacob York, in the left arm, after an argument erupted over dinner.

"Still to this day, I'm just in shock about how the events that happened that day happened," said Jacob York on the witness stand while being questioned by the defense counsel.

Rick York, sitting in the courtroom, identified by wife, son, Deputy Justin Salas, and Detective Jason Jones.

Jacob York testified that the argument between him and his father began over dinner, and how Rick York was upset that it wasn't ready yet. Then both parties escalated in behavior, at one point Rick York yielded a paring knife towards Jacob.

Vicki York, Rick York's wife, also recounted the Nov. 2nd event. She says she took the knife from Rick and mentioned how their 8-year-old granddaughter was in the house at the time of the argument.

"I just remember him saying, 'shoot me, go ahead, shoot me,'" said Vicki York, quoting her son Jacob.

While Vicki says she remembers saying to her son, that Rick will shoot him, Jacob York testified that he didn't think his father Rick would pull the trigger. But as he turned to walk away, reports show Rick shot him with the bullet skinned his left arm.

Reports state that both Rick and Jacob York had consumed alcohol earlier that day.

The next court date will be a district court arraignment on Feb. 15.