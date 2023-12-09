Give the gift of blood this holiday season

CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho healthcare workers are urging people to consider donating blood throughout December.

The holiday season typically sees an increase in demand for blood and a decrease in donations.

The Red Cross is hosting dozens of blood drives throughout the Treasure Valley in December.

You can schedule an appointment online, here.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 6-31:

Boise

12/11/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Basque Center, 601 Grove St.

12/14/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Banner Bank Building, 950 W. Bannock

12/14/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., St. Luke's Health System, 190 E. Bannock

12/15/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Boise Towne Square Mall, 350 N. Milwaukee

12/18/2023: 11:15 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Boise Elks Lodge #310, 6608 W. Fairview Ave.

12/19/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Heatherwood Senior Living, 5277 W Kootenai St.

12/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Boise Towne Square Mall, 350 N. Milwaukee

12/21/2023: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Boise Towne Square Mall, 350 N. Milwaukee

12/26/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 7200 Duncan St.

12/26/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Five Mile Church of the Nazarene, 2701 S. Five Mile Road

12/27/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Five Mile Church of the Nazarene, 2701 S. Five Mile Road

12/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, 1055 N. Curtis

12/28/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Library! at Bown Crossing, 2153 E. Riverwalk Drive

12/28/2023: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Ada Community Library - Lake Hazel Branch, 10489 W. Lake Hazel Road

12/29/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian, 4848 N. Five Mile

12/29/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Boise Public Library, 715 S Capitol Blvd.

Eagle

12/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eagle City Hall, 660 E Civic Lane

12/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Luke's Eagle Medical Plaza, 3101 E. State S.

Kuna

12/9/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Eagle Christian Church Kuna, 2477 N. Ten Mile Road

12/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kuna Library, 457 Locust Ave.

Meridian

12/18/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., South Meridian YMCA, 5155 S. Hillsdale Ave.

12/18/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3775 E. Ustick Road

12/28/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Idaho State Police District 3 Patrol building, 700 S. Stratford

12/29/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Treasure Valley Baptist Church, 1300 S. Teare Ave.

Caldwell

12/8/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Valley Medical Center, 1717 Arlington

12/8/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southwest District Health, 13307 Miami Lane

12/8/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., College of Idaho Simplot Hall, 2112 Cleveland

12/11/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Caldwell Family YMCA, 3720 S Indiana Ave.

12/11/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Christ Community Church- EPC, 603 Everett St.

12/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Linden Building, 11792 Linden

12/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Canyon County Paramedics, 6116 Graye Lane

12/15/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Valley, 1122 W. Linden

12/22/2023: 9 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Church of Christ, 4012 S. 10th Ave.

12/22/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3015 S. Kimball Ave.

Nampa

12/6/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Real Life Community Church, 120 14th Ave. S.

12/12/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ashley Furniture Store, 16390 N Marketplace Blvd

12/15/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2717 12th Avenue Road

12/18/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Karcher Church of the Nazarene-Family Life Center, 2515 W. Karcher Road

12/19/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 8 S Midland Blvd.

12/19/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Greenhurst Building, 3904 E. Greenhurst Road

12/27/2023: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. S.

12/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Nampa College Church of the Nazarene, 504 E. Dewey Ave.

12/29/2023: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, 16245 N. Merchant Way

Parma

12/29/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Parma Rural Fire Protection District, 29200 Highway 95

Mountain Home

12/18/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 515 E 2nd South St.

Payette

12/26/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 15 N. 10th St.

