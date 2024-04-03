Getting ready for spring activity.

BOISE, Idaho — Doctors say it's important to stretch, lift and do balance techniques before starting a new exercise routine.



Do light stretches for a few minutes before doing outdoor exercise.

Weight lifting and balance drills are also helpful.

Always check with a doctor before starting a new exercise routine.

Twisted ankles and falls are the most common injuries seen during spring as people get out more.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The draw of the foothills is strong this time of year, but beware the ides of spring.

“I just try to convince myself that I’m physically ready. I don’t think I am, but if I tell myself maybe my body will believe it,” said hiker Collin Lorenz.

"I’m telling you Collin, it’s not enough. It’s not enough," I replied with a smile.

After a long cold winter, it’s easy to overdo it on a nice spring day and lots of people do.

“It’s sprains and strains. People are back on the foothills and the soil may not necessarily be settled so people are rolling ankles or people are out playing tennis for the first time and hurting their back,” said Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

Dr. Meltzer says unless you’ve been training all winter, you need to ramp up slowly.

“Warming up is super important. Even though the weather may be warm our bodies are not necessarily warm, so some stretching, some light cardiovascular activity, or a nice gentle walk before we tackle the foothills,” said Dr. Meltzer.

And any advance training can help.

“Yeah, when I’m at work I have a walking pad. It’s like a little treadmill I can slide under my desk,” said Lorenz.

Dr. Meltzer says it can be helpful to do some cross training including stretching, some light weights and balance training.

