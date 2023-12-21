Watch Now
Get out of the fog! Check out this view from above the Treasure Valley's inversion

WOW! Have you ever driven up Bogus Basin Road during an inversion? Check out this awesome view from above the clouds.
Posted at 4:42 PM, Dec 21, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — Have you ever driven up Bogus Basin Road during an inversion? It's a breathtaking sight that's worth the drive, especially if the gray winter days are dragging you down.

For those new to the Treasure Valley, we often get inversions during cold winter months in which cold stagnant air settles into the Treasure Valley often developing into cloudy, foggy conditions. Above that, though, is warmer weather and bright sunshine, as seen here from Bogus Basin's webcam Thursday morning:

View of inversion from Bogus Basin Webcam

An inversion is present when higher altitudes see warmer temperatures than lower elevations.

Our current inversion is expected to mix out over the weekend, but foggy conditions are expected to return to the Treasure Valley next week.

