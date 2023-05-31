Georgia deputy body-cam footage a reminder to SLOW DOWN when approaching emergency vehicles on the road

Here in the 100 deadliest days for driving, this video from Georgia is a good reminder of why people should pay attention on the road.

Obtained from a police deputy's body cam while working in the aftermath of a highway accident, another driver, obviously distracted, used a flat-bad bed to truck as a launch pad.

The deputy, who was injured himself by the flying debris, rushed to assist the 21-year-old driver, who somehow survived the unplanned jump and rollover.

As the video is making its rounds on social media, it is raising awareness of the state's Move Over law.

Idaho has a similar law, Title 49 Chapter 6"Rules of the Road", requiring motorists to move over a full lane (if possible) or slow down to 20mph when passing an emergency vehicle with lights flashing.

Several states have Move Over laws in place to protect authorities, responders, and those involved in accidents from further incident.

