Generations of baseball players in the Treasure Valley coming together, how you can get in on the fun

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A 13U baseball team, the Co-County Warhawks, has the opportunity to travel to Glen Allen, VA, and represent Idaho in the Cal Ripken Babe Ruth World Series.

With thousands of dollars in travel funds still needed, the Warhawks are getting a little help from another local baseball team, the Sawtooth Sockeyes.

The Sockeyes are hosting a fundraising game on August 4 at Wolfe Field in Caldwell at 6:35pm.

“They’ve sponsored us about 300 tickets for the game on August 4. Our 13U team will be selling tickets for $10 a piece, and all proceeds go to help us get to Virginia,” says the head coach of the Warhawks, Jason Wonderlich.

You can get involved by attending the Sawtooth Sockeyes game through the team, and donate to their GoFundMe.

The team also met with Governor Brad Little Thursday, in recognition of their success.

The tournament begins on August 11, 2023. Learn more about the team below:

