Co-County 13U baseball team to travel to Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia

NAMPA, Idaho — The Co-County Warhawks 13U baseball team went 6-0 in the Pacific Northwest Tournament.

Now they have the chance to represent the Treasure Valley in the Babe Ruth World Series, starting August 11th.

After a walk-off run to win the regional title, the Warhawks celebrated around home plate. Then it was back to batting practice on Tuesday.

Head Coach Jason Wonderlich says his team is ready to take on national competition.

“We’re built on fundamentals. So we take a lot of pride in our ability to play catch and keep the ball in front," says Wonderlich. "If you can throw strikes and play clean defense, you’re going to give your team an opportunity to be in a lot of ball games,”

The team was made up of players from Canyon and Owyhee Counties.

“We’re very fortunate to have a very close-knit family on this team and families that are willing to reach out to the community. We’ve had an unbelievable outpour of support from the community in regards to helping us raise funds to get these boys to Virginia,” says Wonderlich.

The next few weeks will consist of lots of practice, as well as fundraising in order to represent Idaho in the east coast tournament.

“We speak about that often, you represent the name on your chest, your family’s name, and those around you. And they're so excited,” says Wonderlich.

With thousands of dollars in travel funds still needed, the Warhawks are getting a little help from another local baseball team: the Sawtooth Sockeyes.

“They’ve sponsored us about 300 tickets for the game on August 4th. Our 13U team will be selling tickets for $10 a piece, and all proceeds go to help us get to Virginia,” says Wonderlich.

The team needs the Treasure Valley’s help in getting to the Babe Ruth World Series in Glen Allen, VA.

You can get involved by attending the Sawtooth Sockeyes game through the team, and donate to their GoFundMe.

