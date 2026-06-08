Gas dips 10 cents in one week across Idaho as Iran ceasefire hangs in the balance

BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices across the Gem State dropped 10 cents compared to the previous week, according to AAA.

The drop comes amid a volley of missile and drone attacks between Israel and Iran over the weekend that caused diplomats to worry that the ceasefire was breaking down. On Monday, both sides seemed to pull back and pause strikes on the other following pressure from neighboring nations in the Middle East and the United States.

Still, markets appear to remain hopeful that a lasting ceasefire and ultimately, an end to the conflict is within sight, as the price of crude oil continues to calm.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Idaho is currently pegged at $4.51. Last week, the average price sat at $4.61/gallon. While the drop is noticeable, it bears mentioning that gas was a whole $1.22 cheaper one year ago than it is today in the Gem State.

In terms of the most expensive gas in the United States, Idaho currently ranks #9.

The cheapest fuel in the U.S. is currently found in Indiana at $3.43/gallon. The most expensive is in California at $5.89/gallon.

“The crude market has calmed a bit this week, which is helping gas prices fall, and it’s been interesting to see that while pump prices are much higher than a year ago, demand is stable,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “If gas prices fall again this week, we may be able to avoid the demand destruction that was initially feared as we kick off the summer.”

Idaho gas prices as of 6/8/26: Courtesy of AAA

Boise - $4.43

$4.43 Coeur d’Alene - $4.37

- $4.37 Franklin - $4.49

$4.49 Idaho Falls - $4.40

$4.40 Lewiston - $4.44

$4.44 Pocatello - $4.58

$4.58 Rexburg - $4.51

- $4.51 Twin Falls -$4.67

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