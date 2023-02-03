Garden Valley Middle School students to represent Idaho in Future City competition in US Capital.

Ever look at the changing skyline in downtown Boise, and wonder, "Who makes those decisions? Who designs the cities of the future?"

If a statewide competition is any indication, they may come from the tiny town of Garden Valley. Which is weird, because there's hardly a building over two stories in Garden Valley.

But the middle school students there are the best in the state at designing future cities.

"We power our city with lightning power and ewoks which are eco friendly and don't produce any emissions," explains winning 8th grader, Landon Donley.

Tiny Garden Valley turned out three teams for the annual Future City competition in Washington DC -- two of which ended up in first and second place in our state.

"This is a huge deal," says team mentor Meghann Donley, "Our community is so supportive. We have 70 middle schoolers and 15 participate. Which is 20 percent of middle school."

The school has a history in this competition winning the Idaho regionals in 2020 and placing 5th in the nation then. The winning teams expenses are paid to go to nationals. But the school wants to send the other teams along for the experience.

Kids like Zyanne Osborne, who say the competition is not just about winning for her.

"The reason I came back is the teambuilding, bonding with teammates, the building and just all the creativity and engineering," she explains.

The school is halfway to the 30 thousand dollars they need to bring all the teams to DC... and they need help.

The Nationals start February 17th.

And if they reach their goal, it's another key lesson the instructors consider invaluable.

"I think what it really gives the kids is an understanding they really can do it," says Meghann, "They can do anything."

If you'd like to help these Idaho teams get to Washington, DC just click on this link.....

