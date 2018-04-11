Garden City revitalization continues with new pocket community

The nonprofit offers housing programs including counseling, coaching, resident services and lending as compliments to home building.
The homes are designed to be affordable and sustainable.
“Our communities thrive when families have a safe place to live,” said Bud Compher, NeighborWorks® Boise’s CEO. “Success happens when partners such as Wells Fargo and Garden City come together to invest in helping Treasure Valley families gain homeownership.”
During the celebration, Wells Fargo presented NeighborWorks Boise with a $205,000 grant.
“The ongoing collaboration with NeighborWorks Boise is an example of our continued efforts to revitalize and strengthen our Idaho communities,” said Don Melendez, Idaho region president for Wells Fargo. “Wells Fargo’s Priority Markets grant program helps to rebuild and improve local neighborhoods, increasing access to sustainable and affordable homes.”
The 40th Street Cottages are located at 335 E. 40th St.
The groundbreaking falls on the 50th anniversary of the passing of the Fair Housing Act of 1968.
The Act expanded on previous acts and prohibited discrimination concerning the sale, rental, and financing of housing based on race, religion, national origin, sex, handicap and family status.
"It's my mission to make sure we build and do the very best we can to provide opportunity for housing for everyone," Compher said.