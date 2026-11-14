Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Adrian, Oregon fire chief

ADRIAN, Ore. — On Nov. 9, Idaho News 6 shared with you the passing of Chief George Martin, a member of the the Adrian Rural Fire District for over 20 years.

Martin died on Nov. 7 after experiencing a medical emergency at the scene of a motor vehicle crash.

On Saturday, we learned from the Snake River Valley Fire Chiefs (SRVFC) that funeral arrangements for Martin were set.

WATCH | Idaho News 6's initial report

Adrian, Oregon, fire chief dies after medical emergency at crash scene

According to SRVFC, Martin's life will be honored with a service on Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. at Adrian High School, located at 301 Owyhee St. Adrian.

Community members, as well as fellow firefighters, law enforcement, and family and friends of Martin are welcome to attend the service.

"Chief Martin served the Adrian Fire District for 44 years, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of the community he/she proudly served. His dedication, sacrifice, and service will forever be remembered by the department and the fire service community." — Snake River Valley Fire Chiefs

SRVFC said that further information would be provided as it became available.