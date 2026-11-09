Adrian, Oregon, fire chief dies after medical emergency at crash scene

ADRIAN, Ore. — An Adrian, Oregon, fire chief died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency at the scene of a motor vehicle crash, the Adrian Rural Fire District and Snake River Valley Fire Chiefs Association said in a joint press release.

Chief George Martin served the Adrian Rural Fire District for more than 20 years, with the last four years as chief.

"Throughout his career, Chief Martin demonstrated an unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of the citizens we serve," the agencies said. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the Martin's family, loved ones, friends, and fellow firefighters during this incredibly difficult time. Our department is providing support to the family and personnel as they navigate this tremendous loss."

Funeral arrangements and memorial service information will be announced as they become available.

The agencies also asked the public to respect the family's privacy during this time.

"We will never forget the sacrifice and service of Chief George Martin," the statement said.

Details surrounding the location of the crash scene were not immediately available.