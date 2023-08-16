Fun events to attend this weekend!

This Saturday, Goathead Fest returns to Boise. Thousands will gather downtown dressed in crazy costumes biking, scootering, rollerblading and skating their way through the streets for around 20 minutes.

The parade kicks off at 11 am but if you want to catch the pre-launch party, attendees should show up half an hour earlier at Cecil D. Andrus Park. After the parade ends, the party starts with live music, food, art, and a costume contest also at the park