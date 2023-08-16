Fun events to attend this weekend!

BOISE, Idaho — Late summer is a great time for fun events in the Treasure Valley and this weekend is no different. Here's a break down of some of the things you might want to check out this weekend.
- Goathead Fest
This Saturday, Goathead Fest returns to Boise. Thousands will gather downtown dressed in crazy costumes biking, scootering, rollerblading and skating their way through the streets for around 20 minutes.
The parade kicks off at 11 am but if you want to catch the pre-launch party, attendees should show up half an hour earlier at Cecil D. Andrus Park. After the parade ends, the party starts with live music, food, art, and a costume contest also at the park
- Water Lantern Fest
- Later in the evening the Water Lantern Festival at Julia Davis Park will take place. The event showcases a beautiful array of twinkling lanterns on the waterfront. Enjoy yourself by tasting the local food trucks, listening to live music, or decorating a lantern yourself. Festivities start at 6 p.m. with entertainment until 8:30 pm. At that point, lantern stories and a meditation will follow with the lantern launch window from 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Public Art Walk Tour
- Also on Saturday, the Public Art Walking Tour has a couple of sessions. Hosted by The Boise City Department of Arts and History, the event showcases both older and more contemporary pieces. The tours last an hour with attendees walking about 1.5 miles around downtown. They are free an open to the public, however, a pre-registration is required.
- Tattoo Convention
- And if you're looking to get inked up this weekend, this Friday could be the perfect opportunity. The Boise Tattoo Convention is back in town at Idaho Central Arena. Local artists and award winning artists from around the world will be there to showcase their work. There will also be a tattoo contest with categories for Best Black and Gray, Best Color, Best Traditional, and more.