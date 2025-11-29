BOISE, Idaho — For many Idaho construction workers, the path to a skilled career begins with personal struggle and transformation. One Iraq War veteran says joining the carpenters union helped him rebuild his life – and ultimately led him to one of the Treasure Valley’s biggest construction projects.

Private First Class Ryan Cullenward joined the U.S. Marine Corps just 10 days after graduating high school, motivated by the Sept. 11 attacks.

“Like, all right, well, it's time for me to do that. So the second I could, I joined the delayed entry program. And then about 10 days after graduating high school, I was on my way. That was June 2003,” Cullenward said.

WATCH | Bronze Star Marine finds new purpose in Idaho construction—

From combat to construction: Union helps veteran build a new path in Idaho

He served four years, deployed to Iraq, and was awarded the Bronze Star for heroism. After returning home, he says transitioning into civilian life was extremely difficult.

“Strange. Very different. That's a lot slower pace, you know… It was just different,” he said.

After moving to Idaho, Cullenward said he found stability and support through the Western States Regional Council of Carpenters .

“I bought a house, a new truck, married, kid on the way, everything has been substantially better knowing that you have someone helping to ensure that you're getting treated fairly… making sure that you have a pension to fall back on… So it's all around been amazing,” Cullenward said.

Today, he works on Micron’s multi-billion-dollar semiconductor expansion in Boise — the largest job he has ever been part of.

“It's very different… definitely the biggest job I've ever been on… It's a great project and knowing it's going to be around for a long time,” he said.

Union leaders say stories like Cullenward’s highlight the impact of training, benefits, and community.

“The benefits are training, structure, a brotherhood, first and foremost… good wages, benefits, and working conditions… and retire with dignity,” said Gil Ruxette of the Western States Regional Council of Carpenters.

Cullenward hopes other veterans and workers struggling to find direction consider the trades.

“You know, find out what you can… get in touch with the representative. They'll show you the right way,” he said.