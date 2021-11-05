Fresno State returns to the Top 25, faces Boise State

BOISE, Idaho — No. 25 Fresno State returns to the Top 25 after more than a month away and is close to clinching a spot in the MWC championship game.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 at home and are coming off back-to-back wins over Nevada and previously ranked San Diego State. Boise State is looking to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

This is the first match-up between the two teams since the 2018 MWC snow-filled title game when Fresno State won in overtime.

The Broncos have had plenty of success on the road, winning 13 consecutive conference road games. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Saturday on the CBS Sports network.