Fresno State returns to the Top 25, faces Boise State

<p>Fresno State's KeeSean Johnson (3) makes the catch for an 81-yard touchdown ahead of Boise State's Kekoa Nawahine in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif. Fresno State won, 28-17. (Eric Paul Zamora/Fresno Bee/TNS via Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 12:41 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 14:41:10-04

BOISE, Idaho — No. 25 Fresno State returns to the Top 25 after more than a month away and is close to clinching a spot in the MWC championship game.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 at home and are coming off back-to-back wins over Nevada and previously ranked San Diego State. Boise State is looking to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

This is the first match-up between the two teams since the 2018 MWC snow-filled title game when Fresno State won in overtime.

The Broncos have had plenty of success on the road, winning 13 consecutive conference road games. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Saturday on the CBS Sports network.

