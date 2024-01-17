Freezing Temps create challenges for road crews in the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — This weeks freezing temperatures have created challenges for road crews. For instance, they have to wait to lay down magnesium chloride, or as some refer to it, liquid salt.

Jennifer Beringer, the Deputy Director of Maintainence with the Ada County Highway District tells us, “right now it’s just too cold to use, it’s not effective at 16 degrees and below."

Berringer says the problem is that it could actually have a negative effect for two reasons. One because snow on top of the liquid could dilute it, and two, when it’s this cold the liquid can actually start to gel, creating a bigger problem.

Aaron Bower with Franz Witte Nursery is one driver in a small fleet of snow plow drivers that are ready at a moments notice agrees with Beringer’s assessment.

“When it’s this cold all it does is lower the freezing temperatures of the water," said Bower, "if it gets cold enough yeah, it’s just not effective.”

As the temperatures start to rise you and you neighbors can help crew in a big way, so Beringer has some good advice.

“As everything melts, make sure your drain storms are clear," said Beringer. "Make sure gutters are clear so water has a clear path to the storm drains so we can prevent localized flooding.”

In the meantime, show some patience and always be on the lookout for the other driver.