Fraternal twin red pandas born at Zoo Boise in June

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise announced the birth of fraternal twin red panda cubs on Tuesday. The cubs were born on June 21 to Dolly and Spud and are the couple's second litter.

Like red pandas in the wild, the cubs have been spending their first weeks in the den with Dolly. In the next few months, they will start to explore the exhibit and guests to the zoo may be able to see them as they start to spend more time outside.

Dolly and Spud have been matched as part of the Red Panda Species Survival Program, one of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums conservation programs. The primary role is to serve as a breeding program for selected endangered or threatened species, like a special animal dating service.

The naming rights for the cubs will be auctioned off at Zoobilee on August 27. Zoo Boise says Dolly is doing a great job caring for the cubs and staff members have been giving her as much privacy as possible to ensure she does not become stressed.