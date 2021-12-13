Watch
Fox News' Murdoch buys Montana ranch from Koch Industries

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2018 file photo, Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award Gala, in New York. The richest 25 Americans pay less in tax — 15.8% of adjusted gross income — than many ordinary workers do, once you include taxes for Social Security and Medicare, the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica found, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Rupert Murdoch
Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch has bought a large cattle ranch in southwest Montana from a subsidiary of Koch Industries.

The Beaverhead Ranch is spread across more than 500 square miles of private and leased land west of Yellowstone National Park. It has about 7,000 cattle and is home to 15 families who are employed on the ranch.

ABC News reports the sale was confirmed by Murdoch spokesperson Jessie Lyons, who declined to comment on the price.

The ranch was founded in 1865 and acquired in 1951 by a company run by the founder of Wichita, Kansas-based Koch Industries. The purchase was confirmed by a Murdoch spokesperson after being first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which is owned by Murdoch's News Corp.

