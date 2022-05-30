Foster families struggling with formula availability

IDAHO — Millions are still being impacted by the baby formula shortage, but foster parents seem to be left in an especially tough spot.

About three-quarters of parents in the United States, use formula to feed their infants according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention

For foster families, only specific formulas are covered by the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), limiting foster parents to exactly what they can get for babies.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's website, there are only a handful of formula types Idahoans can get through the WIC program, limiting options for the vital source.

“That’s the only way we can feed them. We can’t breastfeed,” foster mom Kimberly Jacobson said. “Sometimes the parents or the mother of the child, if it’s approved, can send breastmilk but in my experience out of the 15-16 kids that I’ve had the past couple years, it’s only been with one.”

After much frustration and not being able to find the formula she needed Jacobson said she reached out to her WIC worker who could change the formula brand — making the formula a little easier to find but still a challenge.