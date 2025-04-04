Former U.S. attorney to represent State of Idaho in case against Bryan Kohberger

BOISE, Idaho — Former United States Attorney for Idaho, Joshua D. Hurwit, will represent the state of Idaho in the case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

Hurwit will serve as a special deputy prosecuting attorney for Latah County, according to a recent court filing.

Hurwit, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden in 2022, left the state's top federal law enforcement position in February 2025 at the beginning of the new presidential administration.

In another April 2 court filing, prosecutors said the defense has not fully disclosed the data behind two expert mental health evaluations of Kohberger.

The state requested additional materials, including test results and the facts supporting the experts’ conclusions, to allow their own experts time to review and prepare a rebuttal. The supplemental discovery request specifically refers to evaluations by forensic psychiatrist Dr. Eileen Ryan and neuropsychologist Rachel Orr.

Idaho News 6 previously reported that defense attorneys say Kohberger has autism spectrum disorder and a coordination disorder that may explain how he appears in court.

Kohberger's trial is set to begin on Aug. 11.