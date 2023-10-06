Former student speaks up in defense of suspended teacher

A student walkout to support a suspended Boise math teacher may or may not have taken place today.

The walkout planned for noon to support Laura Boulton was supposed to be statewide In support of her efforts to stand up for kids facing cases of bullying and abuse.

We talked to a former student of Boulton who says the teacher stuck up for her when she was bullied.

The student wished to keep her name private while defending Boulton.

"Three different times she had helped me tell school officials like counselors and principals and vice principals what I was going through and the bullying I was experiencing and this and that," she said.

When Boulton was asked if she believed her actions are having a positive impact on the district, she replied, "I absolutely do. Anytime I offer a space and shed light into the darkness where children and feel free and safe, I think that's a positive impact."

It’s hard to know if the walkout happened even at Bolton's school, Timberline High School, because it was scheduled at lunch time and some students may have just not gone back.

But there was no organized rally.

And according to the Boise School District, there was no major walkout.

The Boise School District released a statement saying, "Ms. Bolton was placed on leave to investigate allegations that she undermined colleagues, and academic programs, spread misinformation to students and staff, manipulated students, harassed colleagues and preyed upon vulnerable youth for her own purposes."

Ms. Boulton says all those allegations are complete lies.