BOISE, Idaho — Aaron von Ehlinger, the former Idaho lawmaker convicted of rape, has filed a motion seeking a new trial.

The motion, filed Thursday, also asks for von Ehlinger to be released on bond if the trial is permitted. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for June 13.

On April 29, a jury found von Ehlinger guilty on the count of felony rape. A sentencing is scheduled for July 28 where he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.