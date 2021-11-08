Watch
News

Actions

Former Idaho lawmaker pleads not guilty to rape charges

items.[0].image.alt
Rebecca Boone/AP
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, watches as members of the House ethics committee discuss whether he acted in a way that was "unbecoming" to his position in connection with rape allegations brought against him by a 19-year-old intern, during a hearing in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The committee unanimously agreed on Thursday that von Ehlinger should be formally censured and suspended from his office, and that a new lawmaker should be appointed to serve in his place. The full House could vote on the matter as soon as Friday. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)
Idaho Lawmaker Rape Complaint Hearing
Posted at 3:17 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 17:17:05-05

A former Idaho lawmaker has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges and is scheduled to stand trial next spring.

Aaron von Ehlinger was a Republican state representative from Lewiston when a 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he brought her to his apartment under false pretenses and raped her. Von Ehlinger, who is 39, has denied all wrongdoing and maintains he had consensual sexual contact with the woman.

The Associated Press doesn’t name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they agree to be publicly named. Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon has set the trial for April 26.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light