Former Idaho Governor Phil Batt dies on his 96th birthday

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's 29th Governor Phil Batt died Saturday morning on his 96th birthday. He was born on March 4, 1927, in Wilder. Batt was governor from 1995 to 1999 and had previously served as the 35th Lieutenant governor of Idaho.

He attended Wilder High School and continued his education at the University of Idaho where he studied chemical engineering. He later served in World War II in the Army Air Force.

Idaho News 6’s Don Nelson had a sit down with Batt on September 2021, where he shared his love for Jazz and spoke about his new book at the time “Lucky, the Wit, and Wisdom of Governor Batt.”

Current governor Brad Little has reacted to the news of Batt’s passing. Little called Batt the epitome of a public servant making note that Batt also served as Lieutenant Governor and senator, saying, “his legacy is distinguished by his unrelenting human rights leadership, fiscal conservatism, and love of Idaho,” said Governor Brad Little.

Little ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings and facilities immediately and they will remain lowered until the day of Batt’s internment which will be announced later.

Batt’s Birthday and death day also mark Idaho's established U.S. territory anniversary in 1863.