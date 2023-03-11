Former Governor Phil Batt honored one last time at a public funeral service

BOISE, Idaho — Friends, family, community members and political figures gathered at the Cathedral of the Rockies for a funeral service to say their final goodbyes to former Governor Phil Batt.

“I mean, how do you compress 96 years of greatness in a 5-minute speech? The short answer is you don't,” said Jake Corber, Phil Batt’s Grandson.

On Friday morning former Governor Phil Batt was honorably transferred by Idaho State Police from the Capitol Rotunda to a public funeral service.

“Batt's four years as governor were highlighted by his unwavering support for human rights,” said Eva Gay Yost, a long-time friend of Batt's, while reading the obituary.

During the service many spoke regarding the legacy and memories they recall with batt.

“Today, more than ever before, Idaho needs more leaders like Phil Batt,” said Yost.

U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until Saturday, March 11th.