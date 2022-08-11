Former Caldwell Police officer pleads not guilty to new federal charges

BOISE, Idaho — Joseph Alan Hoadley was arraigned in federal court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to two new federal charges.

The former Caldwell Police Lieutenant is charged with deprivation of rights under the color of law for alleged use of excessive force, Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in a Federal Investigation.

Related: 2 new federal charges filed against former Caldwell police officer

On Tuesday, two new charges were filed against Hoadley related to the FBI investigation. The new charges are Tampering with a Witness by Harassment, and Tampering with Documents.

Combining all charges, he could face up to 70 years in prison and over a million dollars in fines, if convicted. Hoadley will remain on supervised release, according to court documents.

Hoadley has pleaded not guilty to all charges, his trial is set for 9 a.m. September 19 in federal court.