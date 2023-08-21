Forecasted Storms Delay Western Idaho Fair

Staff with the Western Idaho Fair have made the decision to delay the opening of the fairgrounds on Monday, August 21 to 2:00 p.m.

The change comes as a response to forecasted storms which could disrupt the event or create unsafe driving conditions.

Admissions on August 21 will be $7, and fair staff is noting that shows may be shifted or canceled based on the extremity of the weather situation.

The latest information on the event schedule as well as any changes in response to weather will be available on idahofair.com.