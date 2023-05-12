Following the expiration of Title 42 Local Treasure Valley man shares his story as a migrant

NAMPA, Idaho — Big changes at the U.S. border. In just hours, the Pandemic-era 'Title 42' restrictions will expire with thousands of migrants hoping to be granted asylum here in the U.S. before new, stricter rules from the Biden Administration take effect.

Those rules require anyone attempting to cross the border to first apply before entering and failure to do so could lead to deportation and a 5-year ban from entering the U.S.

Humberto Fuentes is a local leader in the community as President of the Hispanic Cultural Center in Nampa and Founder of the Idaho Migrant Council. As a migrant from Mexico himself, he knows first-hand what the struggle is like.

"People that are coming in are trying to come in the right way, but as long as a broken immigration law is in the books, they have no choice," said Fuentes.

Fuentes advocates for Hispanic issues and has fought for Farm Workers Civil Rights in Idaho. He says while he supports Title 42, he also knows we are not prepared for the thousands of migrants expected in the days to come.

"People are coming because of problems, poverty, violence. People don't have a choice but to try and find a better life for themselves, and we aren't ready, but we should be."

It's important to note that although many feel that Title 42 ending is a good thing, not everyone is on board with the timing.

Some resettlement agencies across the country say they are beyond capacity and just don't have the infrastructure in place to handle more people.

The Idaho Office of Refugees, however, is staying positive and says we have a duty to help these people much like any other recent refugees, like those from Ukraine.

"We just need to continue to see more resources put towards these humanitarian efforts," said Holly Beech, Communications Manager for the Idaho Office for Refugees.

As for the new rules in place, Immigrant Justice Idaho is saying the announcement of the uplift of Title 42 has created much confusion and caused a lot of migrants to be falsely informed.

"The thing that we know for sure is smugglers and people who charge money to bring people across will use any change, positive or negative, in immigration law to tell people now is the time to come," said Maria Andrade, Executive Director for Immigrant Justice Idaho.

The Biden Administration is expected to introduce a plan to encourage migrants to use legal pathways.

"The immigration laws have been broken for years; It has been neglected by both Democrats and Republicans for years," said Fuentes.

Until then, the immigration system is one that Humberto knows, from a personal level, still needs work.