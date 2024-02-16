Following a recent search of IHRP, an internal review is planned for Idaho's syringe exchange program

BOISE, Idaho — The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has announced it is launching an internal review of its service contracts with Idaho’s syringe exchange programs, on the direction of Governor Brad Little.

This comes after police executed a search warrant at the Boise and Caldwell offices of the Idaho Harm Reduction Project (IHRP) earlier this week. According to BPD the items seized were packaged drug paraphernalia and electronic devices.

Idaho law tasks the DHW Division of Public Health with implementing provisions of the Syringe and Needle Exchange Act passed in 2019. Nine organizations operate a safer syringe program, of which five receive supplies and resources from DHW. DHW has maintained a contract with IHRP since March 2020.

A syringe exchange program provides access to sterile syringes, facilitates safe disposal of used syringes, and offers programming that refers users to treatment for substance use disorder, education about overdose prevention, and other related services.

“The department does not condone or support the use of illegal drugs or those who profit from it,” DHW Interim Director Dean Cameron said. “Substance use has a pervasive and devastating impact on Idaho families and children. The department supports all efforts to protect Idahoans from the impacts of illicit drug use.”

IHRP's website states they “serve the drug-using community of Idaho, as well as the general public by creating safe communities through programming, education, needle exchange, and appropriate needle disposal."