Idaho Harm Reduction Project gets searched by Boise Police

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Boise Police Department (BPD) conducted a search at two Idaho Harm Reduction Project locations. According to BPD the items seized were packaged drug paraphernalia and electronic devices.



Idaho Harm Reduction Project closed their offices until further notice

According to Boise Police a search was executed at the Idaho Harm Reduction Project in regards to drug paraphernalia distribution.

The Idaho Harm Reduction Project helps those impacted by drug-use

A local group who assists those impacted by drug use has closed their offices until further notice, following a police raid.

Idaho Harm Reduction Project posted on social media on Tuesday evening, that their Boise and Caldwell offices were raided by local law enforcement.

On IHRP's website it states, "They serve the drug using community of Idaho, as well as the general public by creating safe communities through programming, education, needle exchange and appropriate needle disposal."

Idaho News 6 reached out to Boise Police Department about why the search took place.

According to BPD, the search was related to an ongoing investigation into drug paraphernalia distribution.

Including items related to use of meth, cocaine, and opioids. According to BPD, the items seized were packaged drug paraphernalia and electronic devices, however, syringes used for the exchange program were not part of the search.

No arrests were made in the search and this is an ongoing investigation.

Wednesday morning, Idaho Harm Reduction Project held a staff meeting about recent events, but they did not want to speak on camera.

