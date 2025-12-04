Flood control district set to begin winter maintenance on the Boise River

Boise River Flood Control District #10 is gearing up to begin its annual winter maintenance work this month. The maintenance work is set to occur between Plantation Island and Caldwell.

The flood district will be removing hazard trees as well as other snags and debris to remove restrictions that could cause flooding during high water in the spring runoff.

Maintenance work works to reduce damage to both private and public property in the Boise River corridor.

Flood Control District #10 Debris along the Boise River.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) may authorize some pile burning during the winter operation.

According to a press release from the flood control district, the team will also be conducting stream bank-stabilization projects this winter.

Large woody debris might be relocated or kept in place for fish habitat.

District #10 will continue to update the public on upcoming projects.