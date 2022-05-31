Flock Cancer raises $65K for local breast cancer support groups

BOISE, Idaho — The second annual Flock Cancer Street Stroll raised $65,000 which will be donated to two local groups that support those with breast cancer.

Both the Boise YMCA Oncology Recovery Program and Bustin' Out Of Boise received checks this afternoon for $32,500 dollars, presented by Flock Cancer organizer Leslie Scantling.

Idaho News 6

This year, participation in the walk almost tripled compared to last year according to Scantling which helped increase the funds raised.

All of the money raised comes from sponsors, donations and community partners and community donations.