5 years since Table Rock fire burned over 2,500 acres and destroyed one home

BOISE, Idaho — This week marks the 5-year anniversary of the Table Rock fire that burned over 2,500 acres and destroyed one home. Like many fires started this time of year, the Table Rock fire was sparked by fireworks.

This year, extra security patrols will be in the area and the gate heading up to the mesa will be closed to drivers at 8:30 p.m. this weekend. The trails are open until sunset.

The fire was initially reported at approximately midnight five years ago and several callers reported seeing people lighting off fireworks near Table Rock Road. Investigators from the Boise Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management and the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed it was started by fireworks.

One home on Pheasant Lane and an outbuilding were destroyed in the fire. A Boise man, Taylor Kemp, was cited for the fire and plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of fireworks.

Meridian and Boise Fire officials are asking residents to use extreme caution when setting off legal fireworks this weekend. Residents should keep in mind fireworks must be legal, safe and sane fireworks and they should be used with caution. All fireworks are prohibited in the Boise Foothills.

“With hot, dry weather in the forecast, please do your part to stay safe and protect our community this Fourth of July weekend,” said Mayor Lauren McLean. “It’s up to all of us to be responsible and take every precaution to prevent a strain on emergency services during these triple-digit temperatures.”

Firework shows will be hosted at Ann Morrison Park in Boise and at Storey Park in Meridian for the public to enjoy.