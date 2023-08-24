BOISE, Idaho — Five law enforcement officers received the prestigious Idaho Medal of Honor given to those who have demonstrated exceptional courage and bravery for the public's well-being.

Among them were partners Demetrius Amos andMaKenzie Handel of the Pocatello City Police Department.

"I'd rather not have been with anybody else than with you, and that just lifted my spirit more because we are both on the SWAT team,” said Amos.

The pair were called out to a domestic violence call.

"So the initial call came out that there was a male that was threatening his girlfriend and his girlfriend's son with a firearm," said Handel.

They say domestic calls are common in the area, but this one could have easily turned deadly.

When they arrived on the scene, they were met by a man aiming a rifle at them. Officer Amos fired two shots, which led to a chase and then an ambush in a dark alley. An exchange of gunfire resulted with the man being taken into custody, but also left both officers with life-threatening injuries.

"I got hit in the face. It [the bullet] came out of my neck through my back, pierced my lung, and I had another one that hit me in the liver,” said Amos. Handel was also shot in the lung.

Both officers demonstrated an act of bravery by putting others before themselves.

"I trust Mac with my life. I tell Mac all the time we are liver brothers, but we were brothers before that,” said Amos.

The pair say they love their community, and while they don't do the job to be honored, they appreciate the recognition.

The other recipients of this prestigious honor, presented at a ceremony in the Idaho State Capitol, included:



Jordan Johnson, Pocatello City Police Department

Joel Weinheimer, Pocatello City Police Department

Cole Kuta, Heyburn Police Department

More information regarding the heroic acts of all who were honored can be found on the Medal of Honor Commission website.

