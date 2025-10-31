Five arrested in Ammon after alleged parking lot scams tied to stolen credit card data

AMMON, Idaho — Five Illinois men were arrested Thursday, October 30, after Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies linked them to a parking-lot scam targeting Ammon shoppers, prompting a reminder from officials for residents to safeguard their financial information and verify charitable requests before donating.

In a press release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies responded to a Hobby Lobby around 10 a.m. on October 30 after reports were made of men soliciting donations through Venmo.

The day before, a similar call was reported at a Target, involving victims who later said their card information had been stolen. A vehicle matching witness descriptions was stopped near the Target.

Deputies said they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and found drugs, multiple cellphones, printed flyers, and items tied to fraudulent charity solicitations inside.

One flyer used Autism Awareness logos, saying a 5-year-old was shot on his way to school and claiming to raise money for the child's funeral.

The driver, Deandre D. Houston, 32, and passenger Mario T. Sanders, 37, were arrested on felony charges of fraudulent use of a financial transaction card and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. Houston also faces drug and fugitive-from-justice counts tied to an Illinois warrant.

Three others – Vontrel D. Rendles, 28; Raymond S. Stokes, 27; and Hollis P. Williams, 35 – were booked on the same fraud charge in the same jail as Houston and Sanders.

A female adult and a baby were also traveling with the group, and they were released at the scene.

Deputies believe the group approached victims statewide, often older women, collecting personal data and restricting payments to electronic apps.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the scam to call (208) 529-1200.