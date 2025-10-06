Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fisherman discovers dead body floating in Hayden Lake

HAYDEN, Idaho — Authorities are investigating after a fisherman found a body floating in Hayden Lake early Monday, October 6.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office website, deputies arrived at Henry Point on Hayden Lake at roughly 11 a.m. Monday morning, to respond to the report of a dead person floating in the water.

Officials launched a drone to locate the individual, and a marine vessel later confirmed the death.

The preliminary investigation indicates no foul play, and the cause of death is still being investigated.

The identity of the victim has not been released due to pending notification of next of kin.

