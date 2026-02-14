Fish & Game remove 80+ mule deer from elk facility to prevent disease, donate meat to food banks

Over the last few months, Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) has removed over 80 mule deer from a captive elk facility, and the agency says that the deer meat will be processed and donated to local food banks.

According to a press release from IDFG, multiple hunters reported seeing mule deer in the facility throughout the 2025 hunting season. After further inspection, it seemed as though the deer were gaining entrance through gaps under the fence.

After evaluating how to remove the animals from the facility, IDFG decided, out of precaution, that lethal removal was the most responsible course of action.

The agency ultimately decided to remove the mule deer to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD). Captive elk facilities are required to perform CWD testing by Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) standards.

Wild deer are not legally allowed to be in captivity, and there are no reliable ways to test live animals for CWD.

The mule deer were removed through a combination of public hunters and IDFG staff efforts. All deer are being tested for CWD, and, at the time of this publishing, 76 have tested negative and zero have tested positive.

Some of the hunters were able to keep the meat for personal consumption, and the rest of the meat will be processed and donated to local food banks.

IDFG and ISDA both paid for the professional meat processing.