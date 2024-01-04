Fish Fun! Aquarium of Boise overcomes tough times to become a high quality destination for kids and parents

BOISE, Idaho — The Aquarium of Boise is 500 miles from the ocean but still provides a first class experience for kids in the area. The non-profit facility has come a long way from its original days in 2011 when it faced difficulties under previous owners.

Aquarium of Boise is located at 64 N. Cole Road, just down the street from the Boise Towne Square Mall.



It boasts a 17 thousand gallon tank with sharks and a giant grouper. Also, a hands-on ray tank, tropical birds, reptiles and spiders.



Cost is $13 for adults and anywhere from $8-11 for kids depending on age. Kids two and under are free.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

On a grey and snowy day in Boise it's easy to escape to the tropics at the Aquarium of Boise.

"So it's pretty busy especially getting into the winter and Christmas break when our season starts to pick up," said Nathan Hall, marine biologist at Aquarium of Boise.

The aquarium has been in Boise since 2011. After some early rough years with bad management, the non-profit got new managers, and never looked back.

"We love the compliments and the things that we've heard from our guests over the years. All the thank yous, thank you for still being here and thank you for being here as part of the community and helping and supporting the education of our community," said Hall.

The aquarium has grown in popularity because it knows kids like to be hands on.

"A number of years ago when people donated their plecos to us, one of the behaviors they picked up was nibbling and sucking on people's hands," said Hall.

And what kid wouldn't want a bunch of plecos munching on their hands. They can touch these fish and also these rays and sharks.

"I think it's great." exclaimed parent Cynthia Ward. "I love the interaction between the fish and the kids letting them pet them and stuff."

It's an experience that has launched many kids into the field of biology.

"It's fun to see not just the aquarium side but the conservation and education side that's really blossomed from this place," said Hall.

A place that's become much more than just a cold weather diversion.

