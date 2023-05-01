First Young Entrepreneur Expo at Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Success is not lucky but learned, and this weekend some of our area's young business owners showed startups can begin at any age.

More than 30 young vendors took over the Indian Creek Plaza for the firstYoung Entrepreneur Expo.

"Destination Caldwell just wanted to feature young entrepreneurs in the Treasure Valley, give them a platform to show their goods," said Denae Warren, Executive Director of Destination Caldwell.

The vision for the event sparked from Melissa Sherman, the Projects and Events Director for Destination Caldwell, who saw a similar Expo showcased in a different location. Since her three kids are business owners, she thought it would be an excellent opportunity for her kid's business and other young vendors in the area.

"The youth are always looking for opportunities to raise their own money," said Melissa Sherman with Destination Caldwell.

All those participating were between 5 to 17 years old and the children must completely run the business, from marketing and selling to interacting with the customers.

"We got woodworkers, we have kids who are producing fisher lures, crafts, wax melts, candy, you name it," said Denae Warren.