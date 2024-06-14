First look! Utah Hockey Club unveils inaugural season jerseys

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club has a temporary name and it now has temporary jerseys, or sweaters in NHL parlance, to wear during the franchise's inaugural season.

The team released the first look at the sweaters the club will wear when it takes the ice at Delta Center and around the league in the fall. An interesting aspect of the debut is that the colors used during the first season, mountain blue, rock black and salt white, will be the team's look moving forward, no matter the name.

Complimentary colors used in the jerseys connect the hockey team to the Utah Jazz, another organization under the Smith Entertainment Group umbrella.

The debut comes on the day the team closed its transaction to officially join the National Hockey League.

“Today is a monumental day for the state of Utah as we officially close on the establishment of a new NHL franchise,” said Ryan Smith. “The NHL has been incredible to work with throughout this process, providing us with invaluable guidance and support. We have a ton of work to do–training camp starts in less than 100 days–and could not be more excited about what’s to come.”

The colors were revealed when several logos were filed for trademarks last week.

A fan survey is currently underway to choose a nickname to be used beginning in the team's second season.

Team merchandise will be available for fans to purchase at the arena's team store beginning at the free NHL Draft party the club is hosting on June 28.