First heat-related deaths of 2026 reported in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The first heat-related deaths of the year in Idaho have been reported to the state Department of Health and Welfare.

The department says three people, all over the age of 55, died in the past week in different areas of southern Idaho.

Temperatures exceeded 90 degrees in the last week, leading to heat advisories.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says anyone can get heat-related illness, but there are certain groups who are more vulnerable, including children, adults over 50, people who are overweight, and people who take certain medications that can reduce the body's ability to stay cool.

In addition, people who exercise or work outside are also at a greater risk of heat-related illness.

Central District Health

The department offered the following tips for staying cool:



Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

Limit outdoor activity to the coolest hours of morning and evening

Stay in the shade as much as possible

Take breaks often

Drink plenty of fluids – at least one cup of water every 15–20 minutes for moderate activities lasting less than two hours. Don’t wait until you are thirsty to drink.

Avoid alcohol and drinks with high caffeine or sugar

Replace salt and minerals with a low-sugar sports drink. Talk to your doctor first if you are on a low-salt diet, have diabetes, high blood pressure, or other chronic conditions.

Monitor your companions when recreating or working in the heat.

Keep an eye on Idaho News 6 for forecasts and all weather-related advisories.

