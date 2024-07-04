Fireworks set up for big show at Ann Morrison Park in downtown Boise. More than 1200 shells expected.

Fireworks show preparations include loading 1200 shells into pvc pipes at Ann Morrison park. The show begins at 10:15 p.m.

Prev Next

Posted at 9:09 AM, Jul 04, 2024

Roland Beres Roland Beres was an anchor in Boise in the 90's. He spent ten years at a station in Madison, Wisconsin, and returned to Boise in 2011 to work for KIVI.

BOISE — Downtown Boise prepares for the big fireworks show at Ann Morrison Park. Fireworks were guarded by security guards overnight. Crews will spend all day loading them into tubes. Show starts at 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.