TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Firework stands across the Treasure Valley open tomorrow, June 23. Before you buy, Boise Fire Department officials are reminding people to be safe when using fireworks to celebrate.

City of Boise officials say Boise Fire responds to multiple firework-caused fires every year. Last year, Boise Fire responded to four fires out of 10 in the Treasure Valley during the month of July. In October, a fire also started by fireworks burned 440 acres.

If you plan on setting off your own fireworks, officials recommend the following safety tips:

Ban for Fireworks in Wildland-Urban Interface area:

All fireworks, including non-aerial fireworks are not to be used in the wildland-urban interface area, according to a news release from the city. This, per Section 4105.2 of the City of Boise code. Areas in blue show where you are not permitted to light off fireworks. You can also see if you property falls within the area by clicking here.

In Boise City, it is lawful to sell and use "Safe and Sane Fireworks" beginning June 23 until midnight July 5. The city recommends you check which fireworks are allowed, and safety tips before, during and after you light fireworks. You can find those safety recommendations here.