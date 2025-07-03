Firefighter-engineer wounded in Coeur d'Alene shooting improves to 'stable condition'

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A recent release from the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department indicates that firefighter-engineer Dave Tysdal's condition has improved after being shot by Wess Roley, the gunman who ambushed firefighters on Canfield Mountain on June 29.

On Wednesday, doctors performed a third successful surgery on Tysdal, and following the procedure, he was taken off the ventilator and is now speaking.

RELATED: Who were the fallen firefighters? Officials speak on victims of ambush in north Idaho

Tysdal suffered severe chest and spinal trauma during the shooting and remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Doctors remain optimistic in regards to his outcome but acknowledge there will be a long road to recovery.

Our thoughts are with Tysdal as he and his loved ones continue to navigate this extremely challenging time.