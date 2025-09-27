Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Firefighter dies while working on prescribed burn in Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest

US Forest Service
Firefighters work on the Tinker Bugs prescribed fire.
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho — A seasonal firefighter from Minnesota is dead after being hit by a falling tree on Friday, reports the Idaho Department of Lands.

An employee of the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), Isabella Oscarson, was working the Tinker Bugs prescribed fire in the Nez Perce - Clearwater National Forests when the accident occurred.

Oscarson was evacuated by air and flown to Grangeville, where she later died from her injuries.

"This is a tragedy that hits the employees at Idaho Department of Lands and the broader wildland fire community extremely hard,” said Dustin Miller, Director of IDL. “We are heartbroken and doing everything we can to support her family and our staff during this difficult time.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Oscarson's friends and family.

