Fire weather training takes place in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — As the threat of wildfire season looms, experts prepare to forecast fire-specific weather at the National Interagency Fire Center.

This week more than 100 meteorologists from around the country gathered to become key support during a wildfire battle — incident meteorologists.

During wildfires, command teams include National Weather Service Incident Meteorologists, or IMETS, who need to be specially certified. That’s in order to keep their technological skills up to date and handle quickly-changing dynamics of a raging fire. At the annual week-long training, they study how fire reacts to different weather conditions, fuels, and topography like complex mountain terrain.

According to Kari Fleegel, NWS Incident Meteorologist with more than 20 years of experience, the elite field is growing in popularity and need.

“We’re seeing warmer, drier conditions, and definitely a need for more folks, more Incident Meteorologists to be out in the field tying in with the incident command teams and protecting people," Fleegel said.

After 225 hours of training in the classroom and on-site, these specialists get deployed on large fires throughout the region. Last year, IMETs were deployed to a record of 217 incidents.