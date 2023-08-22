Fire Crews begin gaining ground fighting the East Fire

CASCADE, Idaho — With an assist from Mother Nature, fire crews are beginning to gain ground fighting the East Fire, burning about 10 miles east of Cascade.

Heavy rains dumped almost 1.25 inches of rain in the area, resulting in a 6% containment update. The blaze has been burning since August 16, and until now, has eluded containment.

Cooler weather and rain showers are expected to help abate the further spread of the fire, currently reported as covering 3,342 acres, and give firefighters a chance to work on the line.

In anticipation of the remnants of Hurricane Hilary, Dana Harris, the Public Information Officer with Great Basin Incident Management Team 6, reported that the fire crews will pull back ahead of the expected heavier rainfall.

“We will have the firefighters come out of the area because of the conditions of the road when the rain comes through. After the rain has passed, the firefighters will go back in, see where there’s still what, and continue on with their containment efforts,” said Harris.

In the next few days, crews will continue line construction along the fire's western edge, along with constructing a fire line at the north flank near the 405 road. Aerial resources will also be used to help identify where heat remains.

There are no evacuation orders related to the fire, but there are trails and roads closed off in the Cascade and Emmett Ranger Districts. The public is being asked to avoid unnecessary traffic near the fire area, including Clear Creek Road and Forest Road 409.

Despite the forecast and rainfall, the fire is expected to continue to burn and potentially spread again later this week. The fire is burning in heavy, thick timber or “thousand-hour fuels” which includes plenty of dead standing and downed trees.

Harris explains, “It takes a thousand hours for those logs and branches to make a change in whether they are available to burn or whether they are soaked enough from rain to not burn. So, that would be a long time. When it starts to warm up and dry out again, those fuels are still available.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.